BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said the current upward trend in inflation expectations was "reassuring" and that a low interest rate environment, while associated with some risks, was unavoidable in order to drive price increases ahead.
"Inflation expectations have turned higher. The monetary policy has made the situation less dire," Floden told a conference.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero, writing by Niklas Pollard)
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.