STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 Sweden's central bank kept its forecast for the repo rate unchanged as it left its key interest rate at -0.50 percent as expected on Wednesday. The following are the central bank's new forecasts. Previous forecasts in brackets. REPO RATE FORECASTS All figures are percentages and quarterly averages Q4 2017 -0.56 (-0.56) Q4 2018 -0.15 (-0.15) Q4 2019 0.36 (0.36) INFLATION, GDP AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS Annual percentage change for Sweden's gross domestic product(GDP), consumer price index (CPI) and consumer prices calculated with a fixed interest rate (CPIF). Annual average for unemployment. 2016 2017 2018 CPI 1.0 (1.0) 1.4 (1.4) 2.2 (2.2) CPIF 1.4 (1.4) 1.6 (1.6) 1.9 (1.9) GDP 3.4 (3.3) 2.4 (2.0) 2.2 (2.4) Unemployment 6.9 (6.9) 6.7 (6.7) 6.7 (6.7) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)