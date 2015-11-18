STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Sweden's housing market and high levels of household debt are a growing risk to the country's financial system and authorities need to take action, the head of the country's central bank said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday

The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate and launched a 200 billion crown ($23 billion) bond-buying programme to head off the threat of deflation, fuelling borrowing and leading to worries of a housing bubble.

"It is more dangerous every day that passes," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in an interview in the daily Svenska Dagbladet. "But you cannot calculate if something is going to happen."

He said that with the Riksbank focused on inflation, it was up to other authorities to tackle the housing market, and called for action from politicians.

"In the previous Stability Report in spring we could see the risk level for Sweden was higher," he said. "There is no shortage of analysis, but a lack of decision-making."

The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission have said Sweden needs to put a brake on house prices, which have risen nearly 20 percent over the last year, and on household borrowing.

Sweden has introduced a loan-to-value cap on property lending, and its banks are forced to hold higher levels of capital than many European rivals, although Ingves said they still needed to put aside bigger buffers.

But plans to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules have been delayed after a legal challenge, while politicians are unwilling to cut generous tax breaks for fear of alienating voters, a measure the Riksbank has said would be effective at dampening credit growth.

