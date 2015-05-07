STOCKHOLM May 7 The Swedish central bank stands
ready to take further action if the country's exchange rate
should strengthen faster than expected, Deputy Governor Cecilia
Skingsley said on Thursday.
"We will see the crown strengthening gradually during the
forecast period, but we will act if an appreciation comes faster
than we are forecasting," she said in a presentation.
In late April, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold
at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a
further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond
buying programme.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Daniel Dickson; editing
by Niklas Pollard)