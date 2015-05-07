STOCKHOLM May 7 The Swedish central bank stands ready to take further action if the country's exchange rate should strengthen faster than expected, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Thursday.

"We will see the crown strengthening gradually during the forecast period, but we will act if an appreciation comes faster than we are forecasting," she said in a presentation.

In late April, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)