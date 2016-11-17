STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($163.67 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.690 percent and the same amount of 2023 bonds at 0.026 percent. ($1 = 9.1648 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)