Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Jan 26 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($163.67 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.690 percent and the same amount of 2023 bonds at 0.026 percent. ($1 = 9.1648 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016