(Adds missing word in headline)
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 The Swedish central bank is
willing to cut its main interest rate even lower if necessary,
central bank chief Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.
"We can go much lower if needed," Ingves told a news
conference. "We are currently a long way from the lower interest
rate bound."
Ingves also said that the central bank stands ready to scale
up easing measures with more bonds "as much as we find
appropriate."
The Nordic country's central bank surprised markets on
Thursday when it cut interest rates below zero and announced it
would launch quantitative easing by buying 10 billion crowns of
government bonds.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)