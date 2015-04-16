STOCKHOLM, April 16 Sweden's central bank said
on Thursday it bought 7.0 billion crowns of government bonds in
a reverse auction, the third tranche of a new round of bond
buys.
In mid-March, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further
into negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish
crowns of government bonds after already completing its first
round of 10 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1054
Coupon 3.50 pct
Maturity 2022-06-01
Average yield 0.060
Lowest accepted yield 0.055
Highest yield 0.073
Requested volume 3,500
Volume offered 6,350
Volume bought 3,500
Number of bids 18
Number of accepted bids 11
Loan 1058
Coupon 2.50 pct
Maturity 2025-05-12
Average yield 0.232
Lowest accepted yield 0.225
Highest yield 0.245
Requested volume 3,500
Volume offered 5,600
Volume bought 3,500
Number of bids 19
Number of accepted bids 13
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)