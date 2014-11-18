STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Sweden's central bank still has some room to act when it comes to interest rate policy, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

In presentation material from a testimony to the parliament's finance committee, Jansson said the Riksbank's most recent rate cut should be "sufficient" to get the inflation to rise to 2 percent, the central bank's inflation target.

But he said there was "some further scope with regard to monetary policy," and in addition the central bank had other tools it could use to fight low inflation.

At its last meeting in late October, Sweden's central bank cut its key rate to a record low of zero to ward off the risk of deflation also pushing back its forecast for when it would start to tighten policy to the middle of 2016.

