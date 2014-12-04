(Adds recommendation for the FSA to introduce leverage ratio)

STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Sweden needs to take further measures to strengthen its banking system and head off the risks from high levels of household debt, the central bank said in its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report.

"The Riksbank ... recommends Finansinspektionen (the FSA) to bring forward the introduction of a leverage ratio requirement for Swedish banks and to introduce an amortisation requirement for Swedish mortgages," the central bank said in a statement with the report.

The Financial Supervisory Authority recently said it would introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages, after already enforcing bigger capital buffers for banks and a minimum deposit when buying a property.

Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe.

The Riksbank also said the FSA should introduce a leverage ratio requirement for major Swedish banks at the group level of 4 percent from January 2016 and 5 percent from January 2018.

The head of the Swedish FSA has recently rejected introducing a tougher leverage ratio than the rest of the European Union, citing concerns it would remove incentives to reduce the risk profile of their portfolios. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Susan Fenton)