* Currency intervention not on cards

* Next rate announcement Feb 12 (Adds further Riksbank comment, background)

STOCKHOLM Jan 8 Sweden's central bank could pump more money into the economy through lending and/or start charging depositors with so-called negative rates, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the bank's latest meeting, published on Thursday.

The central bank cut rates to a record low of zero in October and held them there in December when it said rates would stay low for longer and it was ready to adopt unconventional measures if needed.

"The Riksbank has ... previously demonstrated that it is fully possible to substantially expand the balance sheet," the minutes quoted Ingves saying.

During the financial crisis, the Riksbank doled out around 300 billion crowns ($37.73 billion) in fixed, low interest rate loans to banks.

Ingves said that other measures were also options including "a negative repo rate or foreign-exchange interventions, although the latter would in no way be his first choice."

A negative rate essentially charges depositors rather than pays them.

Unlike the neighbouring euro zone, Sweden's economy is relatively strong. But it is also grappling with persistently low inflation and wants to avoid slipping into a deflationary spiral.

Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the first time since 2009 and the European Central Bank could respond later this month with a programme of government bond buying with new money, or quantitative easing.

If that happens it will put pressure on the Riksbank to take further action.

The minutes gave few clues about what form that would take beyond casting doubt on currency intervention.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson said currency intervention "is not really on the cards ... as long as the krona (crown) exchange rate is relatively weak and the development of the real economy in Sweden is reasonably solid".

In December, the Riksbank predicted no change in rates until the second half of 2016.

It said there was still saw room to push back rate-increase forecasts, but that additional measures could come as early as February 12, the next rate announcement.

In a Reuters interview before the December rate decision, Jansson said negative rates would be preferable other measures. ($1 = 7.9505 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)