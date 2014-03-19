STOCKHOLM, March 19 The amount of capital
Swedish banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses from
mortgage lending should be raised, possibly by even more than
what has previously been announced, Swedish Central Bank
Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) wants to raise the
risk-weight floor for mortgages to 25 percent from the current
15 percent, and has said that it wants to do so by mid-year.
Even higher levels could be needed, Ingves said in the text
of a speech published on the Riksbank's website.
"As long as household indebtedness increases, there are good
reasons for raising this floor to at least 25 per cent," he
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)