STOCKHOLM Feb 25 Sweden's central bank is ready
to pull out the stops to push inflation up to its 2 percent
target, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of
the bank's latest meeting, published on Wednesday.
"We are essentially prepared to do all we can to uphold the
inflation target as an anchor for price setting and wage
formation in Sweden," the minutes quoted Ingves as saying.
In mid-February, Sweden's central bank made a historical
move that shocked the market when it cut its key interest rate
to -0.10 percent and launched a bond buying programme in an
effort to push up prices and restore market faith in its 2
percent inflation target.
