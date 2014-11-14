STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Proposals that will tighten mortgage repayment rules are not enough to address the problem of high levels of household debt, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.

"We see the risk that this measures is a little bit too little," Jansson told reporters.

"Our judgement ... is that this is a quite careful measure and we think there is room for further careful measures."

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)