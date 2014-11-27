STOCKHOLM Nov 27 A growing number of fixed
income and foreign exchange players see Sweden's financial
markets functioning less well than six months ago due to falling
liquidity, a survey by the central bank published on Thursday
showed.
A majority of market participants believe financial markets
are functioning well, but one in three respondents said they
were working slightly less well than earlier and one in four
expected a further deterioration over the coming six months.
"One reason stated is that liquidity on the financial
markets has declined," the Riksbank said in a statement.
"According to the respondents, this is due to market makers
being less willing to take risks than previously and to new
regulations having made trading in the fixed-income market more
expensive."
Falling risk appetite is due to geopolitical conflicts and
worries about household debt levels in Sweden, the central bank
said.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)