STOCKHOLM Nov 27 A growing number of fixed income and foreign exchange players see Sweden's financial markets functioning less well than six months ago due to falling liquidity, a survey by the central bank published on Thursday showed.

A majority of market participants believe financial markets are functioning well, but one in three respondents said they were working slightly less well than earlier and one in four expected a further deterioration over the coming six months.

"One reason stated is that liquidity on the financial markets has declined," the Riksbank said in a statement.

"According to the respondents, this is due to market makers being less willing to take risks than previously and to new regulations having made trading in the fixed-income market more expensive."

Falling risk appetite is due to geopolitical conflicts and worries about household debt levels in Sweden, the central bank said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)