STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Sweden needs to take further
measures to strengthen the banking system and head off the risks
from high levels of household debt, the central bank said in the
second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports.
"The Riksbank ... recommends Finansinspektionen (the FSA) to
bring forward the introduction of a leverage ratio requirement
for Swedish banks and to introduce an amortisation requirement
for Swedish mortgages," the central bank said in a statement.
The Financial Supervisory Authority recently said it would
introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages with the
measure coming on top of bigger capital buffers for banks and a
minimum deposit.
Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt
levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among
the highest in Europe.
