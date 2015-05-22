STOCKHOLM May 22 There are still risks on the
inflation front and the central bank is ready to do more if
needed, Riksbank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on
Friday.
"We are not yet home and dry and we certainly shouldn't
underestimate the risks of setbacks," she said in a excerpts
from a speech published by the central bank.
"For this reason, we Executive Board members are prepared to
make monetary policy even more expansionary if we assess there
is a threat to the upturn in inflation."
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April
from a year earlier.
The central bank is scheduled to announce its next decision
on rates on July 2.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)