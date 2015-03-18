STOCKHOLM, March 18 Swedish central bank is
ready to do more to push up the inflation against their two
percent inflation target, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said
on Thursday.
Ingves said the Riksbank stands ready to cut the repo rate
even further, expand it's bond buying programme, introduce
corporate lending or currency interventions.
"I don't want to rule out anything in this context," Ingves
told at a news conference. "We want to ensure that inflation
rises and that we within a reasonably near future reach our
inflation target."
Sweden's central bank said earlier today it will cut the
key repo rate by 0.15 percentage point to -0.25 percent on
Wednesday and expanded its programme of asset purchases to fight
the threat of deflation, surprising the market with a move
outside its regular monetary policy schedule.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Johan Ahlander)