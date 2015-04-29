STOCKHOLM, April 29 The Swedish Central Bank can cut their main interest rate much lower if needed, Central Bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

"-0,25 percent is not a floor for rates, we can go substancially lower if needed," he said at a press conference.

Ingves also said the Riksbank sees a pick up inflation on broad base if from low levels.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden's central bank kept its rates on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short notice. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)