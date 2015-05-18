STOCKHOLM May 18 It is important to make sure
the Swedish exchange rate stays at roughly the same level for
some time, Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on
Monday.
"It's important that the crown doesn't appreciate too
quickly," he said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy.
Ingves also said that rates could be cut below -0.25 percent
and that the Riksbank is ready to act again if needed.
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in
April.
The Riksbank has said it has little or no tolerance for
downside surprises in inflation and acted outside its regular
rate-setting schedule in March, citing an appreciation of the
crown as the reason. A stronger currency would lower the price
of imports and thus making it harder to reach the inflation
target.
