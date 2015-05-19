STOCKHOLM May 19 A pick-up in growth and
inflation in Europe would be positive for Sweden and the
Riksbank will carefully watch developments in the European
Central Bank's bond buying programme, Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves said on Tuesday.
"If they get growth and inflation to pick up in the EMU,
that of course, will be a good thing for Sweden after a while,"
Ingves told reports on the sidelines of a conference.
Earlier on Tuesday the European Central Bank signalled it
would speed up its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme for the
next two months ahead of an expected summer lull.
The Riksbank has launched its own bond-buying programme to
ease pressure on the Swedish crown due to ECB quantitative
easing.
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in
April.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)