STOCKHOLM May 7 The recent upturn in Swedish
inflation is broad, but a rapid appreciation of the exchange
rate could jeopardise it, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin
af Jochnick said on Thursday.
The comments were released in presentation material for a
speech in Malmo, in southern Sweden.
Last week, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at
-0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further
cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying
programme to boost inflation.
