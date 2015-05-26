* Crown a key factor for central bank

* Central bank has ammunition, will use it if needed

* Riksbank held benchmark rate at -0.25 pct at end April (Adds further Riksbank comment, background)

By Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, May 26 Sweden's central bank will be forced to act if May inflation figures repeat the disappointing data from the month before, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

The Riksbank has slashed rates - it cut the benchmark rate to -0.25 percent in March - and has begun a programme to buy up to 90 billion crowns ($10.62 billion) in government bonds as it fights the threat of deflation.

Many analysts expect the central bank to do more when it meets at the start of July, if not sooner.

"If we get a similar outcome for inflation in May as we had now (in April) then there is no question about it," Jansson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "Then we would act."

Headline consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in April. The Riksbank had said it believed prices had bottomed out after an uptick in inflation in February and March.

Jansson said April's inflation had undershot the Riksbank's forecast by 3 or 4 tenths of a percentage point.

"There cannot be a repetition of that in May - that would mean the whole inflation pick-up we have seen would be wiped out," he said.

Jansson said that despite April's figures, underlying inflation showed signs of picking up, and conditions were right for inflation to reach the central bank's target of 2 percent early in 2016.

"There are some bright points in underlying inflation, but we ... need to see an improvement, clearly," he said.

While fresh inflation figures due on June 11 will be key, the Swedish crown could also force the Riksbank's hand. The central bank cut the benchmark rate in mid-March outside its scheduled meetings, worried that a sharp appreciation in the crown would undermine the uptick in inflation.

The currency was trading at around 9.17 to the euro then and has bounced around in a range between 9.20 and 9.40 since.

On Tuesday, it was trading around 9.21 to the euro, having strengthened from around 9.36 at the start of last week.

Jansson said the crown would be a decisive factor in the short term for the Riksbank.

"We have lots of ammunition left and we will use it if we need to," he said.

The Riksbank left rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month, although it expanded its asset purchase programme and said it was ready to act - even between meetings - if the need arose.

It is scheduled to publish the next decision on interest rates on July 2. ($1 = 8.4739 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Larry King)