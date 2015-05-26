STOCKHOLM May 26 Sweden's central bank will be
forced to act if May inflation figures are a repeat of the
disappointing data from the previous month, Swedish central bank
Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.
"If we get a similar outcome for inflation in May as we had
now (in April) then there is no question about it," Jansson told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "Then we would act."
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April
from a year earlier.
The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on
interest rates on July 2.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)