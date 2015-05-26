STOCKHOLM May 26 Sweden's central bank will be forced to act if May inflation figures are a repeat of the disappointing data from the previous month, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

"If we get a similar outcome for inflation in May as we had now (in April) then there is no question about it," Jansson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "Then we would act."

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on interest rates on July 2. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Janet Lawrence)