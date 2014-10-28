STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank is ready
to take unconventional measures if needed to push up inflation
after cutting the repo rate to zero, Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves said on Tuesday.
"If the world would turn out completely different ... then
we can obviously take a number of other measures, which simply
involves using our balance sheet, in roughly the same way other
central banks have done around the world," Ingves said.
Ingves told a news conference the central bank did not
expect the need for unconventional measures to arise and he did
not want to say at this point what kind of measures the central
bank was considering.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden's central bank cut its key
interest rate by a bigger than expected 25 basis points to a
record low zero percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low
inflation.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)