STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank is ready to take unconventional measures if needed to push up inflation after cutting the repo rate to zero, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

"If the world would turn out completely different ... then we can obviously take a number of other measures, which simply involves using our balance sheet, in roughly the same way other central banks have done around the world," Ingves said.

Ingves told a news conference the central bank did not expect the need for unconventional measures to arise and he did not want to say at this point what kind of measures the central bank was considering.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by a bigger than expected 25 basis points to a record low zero percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)