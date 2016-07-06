STOCKHOLM, July 6 Robust economic growth means
Sweden's crown should gradually strengthen, but it is important
that does not happen too fast, central bank Governor Stefan
Ingves said on Wednesday.
"With a strong Swedish economy, a gradual strengthening of
the crown is reasonable. But, it is important that the crown
does not strengthen too fast," Ingves told reporters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Riksbank held rates unchanged at
-0.50 percent and said it expected to start tightening policy
later than its previous forecast.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)