STOCKHOLM Dec 16 The Swedish central bank's
options to loosen policy with rates now at zero include asset
buying, negative rates, cheap loans to banks and, as a last
resort, currency intervention, Governor Stefan Ingves said on
Tuesday.
"We are ready to use these measures if needed," Ingves said
at a press conference after the Riksbank left its key repo rate
at zero and said it was likely to stay there longer than it had
earlier forecast.
The main scenario was that zero rates until the second half
of 2016 would be enough to bring inflation up to the 2-percent
target, Ingves said.
In the rate statement, the Riksbank said it was preparing
further measures should inflation continue to undershoot. Those
could be presented at the next monetary policy meeting,
scheduled in February.
