STOCKHOLM May 12 Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Per Jansson said the inflation outcome for April, published earlier on Thursday, was roughly in line with forecast and welcomed a recent weakening of the crown currency, a boon in the central bank's fight to spur price rises.

"I have previously said that the weaker the crown is, the better it is in this situation, and that still remains the case. So I am happy that we have seen a weaker crown lately," he said on the sidelines of a conference.

Swedish April headline and underlying inflation came in marginally below market expectations, data from the statistics office showed. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, writing by Niklas Pollard)