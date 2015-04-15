STOCKHOLM, April 15 Sweden's central bank has a
range of tools at its disposal if further measures are needed to
push up inflation, with currency intervention bottom of the
list, first deputy central bank governor Kerstin af Jochnick
said on Wednesday.
She said further rate cuts, an expansion of the current bond
buying programme or loans to companies were possible measures.
"We could also consider currency intervention, even if that
is lowest in the tool box draw," af Jochnick said.
In March, the central bank slashed its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of -0.25 percent and expanded its
bond-buying programme to ward off the risk of deflation.
