STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Sweden's central bank could buy more government bonds if it decides easier policy is needed in December, but it is nearing the limit of what it can purchase, First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Monday.

"Our view is that the government bond market is working well and we can buy more if we think it is needed," af Jochnick told reporters.

"Then the question is how much. It is clear that we are approaching, maybe, a limit where we cannot buy much more."

The central bank will own around 40 percent of the stock of government bonds when it completes its current 245 billion crown ($26.62 billion) purchase programme at the end of the year. ($1 = 9.2043 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero)