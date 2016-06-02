STOCKHOLM, June 2 Ultra-loose monetary policy
has boosted inflation, but interest rates need to remain low in
the light of highly expansionary monetary policy being conducted
around the world, First Deputy Swedish central bank Governor
Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.
"The Riksbank's monetary policy has contributed to the
strong economic activity we now have in Sweden and towards
rising inflation," af Jochnick said in the summary of a speech
published by the central bank.
"It is important that we maintain this positive trend."
