STOCKHOLM, June 2 Ultra-loose monetary policy has boosted inflation, but interest rates need to remain low in the light of highly expansionary monetary policy being conducted around the world, First Deputy Swedish central bank Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.

"The Riksbank's monetary policy has contributed to the strong economic activity we now have in Sweden and towards rising inflation," af Jochnick said in the summary of a speech published by the central bank.

"It is important that we maintain this positive trend."