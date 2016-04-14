(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Sweden's central bank is
open to tweaking how it targets inflation after criticism of its
current focus on headline prices, it said on Thursday, arguing
it should also have a greater role in ensuring financial
stability.
The Riksbank has been widely criticised for chasing an
elusive inflation target, underestimating inflation risks and
then stoking a housing bubble with negative rates.
A report to parliament by former Bank of England Governor
Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend who recommended
the central bank have a broader focus and a clearer role in
policing threats to the economy.
The central bank said it was open to switching to a measure
of inflation based on underlying price changes rather than
headline prices, which are volatile as they include the effect
of interest rate changes on housing costs.
"There are several advantages of changing the target
variable from the CPI to the CPIF or HICP, and welcomes
continued discussion of this question," the central bank said in
a statement.
CPIF excludes interest rate effects while HICP is a measure
of underlying inflation used across Europe. CPIF inflation has
trended consistently higher than headline inflation over the
past five years and stood at 1.5 percent in March versus 0.8
percent for CPI.
Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has said he supports
reintroducing a tolerance interval of 1 percent around the
current 2 percent target, a range dropped by the Riksbank in
2010.
Torbjorn Isaksson, economist at Nordic bank Nordea, said he
expected the Riksbank to switch to a different inflation measure
and reintroduce the tolerance interval within a year.
Wider changes in the Riksbank's mandate, such as giving the
central bank a greater role in mitigating economic risks, are
likely to take much longer, he added.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard)