(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Using underlying rather than
headline inflation as a policy target carried several
advantages, Sweden's central bank said on Thursday, while
arguing the Riksbank should also have a greater role in ensuring
financial stability.
"There are several advantages of changing the target
variable from the CPI to the CPIF or HICP, and welcomes
continued discussion of this question," the central bank said in
a statement.
The Riksbank's proposals were an official response to a
report to parliament by former Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend who recommended the
central bank have a broader focus and a clearer role in policing
threats to the economy.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard)