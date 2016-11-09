STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Sweden's central bank is ready
to ease monetary policy further in order to boost inflation, but
several rate setters are uncertain of how big an impact any
further stimulus would have, minutes from their latest meeting
showed.
The Riksbank has been struggling to push up prices closer to
its 2 percent target despite slashing its main interest rate to
historic low levels of -0.50 percent. It is on track to buy 40
percent of the stock of outstanding government bonds by year
end.
However, inflation has undershoot Riksbank expectations for
two months in a row despite the weakening of the
crown.
Some rate setters worried that further measures, such as
another rate cut, might not have the effect it used to have on
the economy.
"Further repo rate cuts in Sweden would have very little
impact on interest rates in the economy," Deputy Governor
Cecilia Skingsley said in the minutes.
Deputy Governor Martin Floden and Deputy Governor Henry
Ohlsson also said they doubted the effects of new rate cuts.
However, Governor Stefan Ingves and Deputy Governor Per
Jansson underlined that recent inflation outcomes had been a
disappointment and that inflation still needs strong support.
"The minutes show the Riksbank board is split," said SEB
Economist Olle Holmgren, adding that Skingsley, Floden and
Ohlsson are beginning to doubt new measures but that Ingves and
Jansson were more positive.
At its meeting in late October, the Riksbank kept ultra-low
rates and its bond purchase programme unchanged, but said a
recent slowdown in inflation meant the chance of a rate cut had
risen and it was ready to expand quantitative easing at the next
meeting in December.
But, a potential expansion of the bond buying program has
raised concerns over a liquidity squeeze in the bond market,
especially since the National Debt Office has said Sweden will
borrow less in the next couple of years due to strong government
finances.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero)