STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Sweden's central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further in order to boost inflation, but several rate setters are uncertain of how big an impact any further stimulus would have, minutes from their latest meeting showed.

The Riksbank has been struggling to push up prices closer to its 2 percent target despite slashing its main interest rate to historic low levels of -0.50 percent. It is on track to buy 40 percent of the stock of outstanding government bonds by year end.

However, inflation has undershoot Riksbank expectations for two months in a row despite the weakening of the crown.

Some rate setters worried that further measures, such as another rate cut, might not have the effect it used to have on the economy.

"Further repo rate cuts in Sweden would have very little impact on interest rates in the economy," Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said in the minutes.

Deputy Governor Martin Floden and Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson also said they doubted the effects of new rate cuts.

However, Governor Stefan Ingves and Deputy Governor Per Jansson underlined that recent inflation outcomes had been a disappointment and that inflation still needs strong support.

"The minutes show the Riksbank board is split," said SEB Economist Olle Holmgren, adding that Skingsley, Floden and Ohlsson are beginning to doubt new measures but that Ingves and Jansson were more positive.

At its meeting in late October, the Riksbank kept ultra-low rates and its bond purchase programme unchanged, but said a recent slowdown in inflation meant the chance of a rate cut had risen and it was ready to expand quantitative easing at the next meeting in December.

But, a potential expansion of the bond buying program has raised concerns over a liquidity squeeze in the bond market, especially since the National Debt Office has said Sweden will borrow less in the next couple of years due to strong government finances.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero)