STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden's central bank is more confident inflation is rising, but international uncertainty means its is still ready to ease policy again, minutes of the Riksbank's latest meeting showed on Tuesday.

Record low interest rates have helped push prices closer to the central bank's 2 percent target, but a sharp strengthening of the crown - possibly due to easier monetary policy abroad - could force fresh action from the Riksbank.

Governor Stefan Ingves said the central bank could cut rates and buy more bonds but was also prepared to intervene in the currency market, a measure "he would not hesitate to use" if needed.

Late last month, the Riksbank held its benchmark rate at a record low -0.35 percent as expected, but expanded its bond buying to 200 billion crowns ($23 billion).

The next repo rate announcement is due on December 15.