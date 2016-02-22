STOCKHOLM Feb 22 The prospect of easier monetary policy abroad means Sweden's central bank needs to be proactive to keep inflation on an upward track, Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the Riksbank's latest policy meeting published on Monday.

Ingves said the rate decision was finely balanced, but with other central banks also easing policy, the Executive Board should be proactive.

"It is much more difficult to manage increased monetary policy stimulus abroad after the event," he said in the minutes.

On Feb. 11, the Riksbank cut its benchmark repo rate to a new record low of -0.50 percent.

