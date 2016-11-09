STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Swedish monetary policy still
needs to provide support to inflation, but is uncertain how big
an effect another rate cut could have, several central bankers
said in the minutes of the Riksbank's most recent meeting,
published on Wednesday.
"Further repo rate cuts in Sweden would have very little
impact on interest rates in the economy," Deputy Governor
Cecilia Skingsley said in the minutes.
At its meeting in late October, the Riksbank held rates at
-0.50 percent but said the chance of a rate cut had risen and
that it was ready to expand its quantitative easing programme in
December.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)