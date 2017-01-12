STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Sweden's central bankers were split over how secure a recent upturn in inflation is, minutes of the Riksbank's December meeting showed on Thursday, with those supporting the decision to expand QE arguing more support for prices was needed.

Governor Stefan Ingves, who cast the deciding vote at the December meeting, said there were still uncertainties surrounding developments.

"After a period with low inflation for a long time, it is of course pleasing that inflation is rising," the minutes showed.

"But Mr Ingves still sees a risk of inflation being lower than anticipated."

Deputy Governors Cecilia Skingsley and Henry Ohlsson voted against the decision to expand quantitative easing by 30 billion crowns with Martin Floden wanting to buy 15 billion crowns of bonds. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)