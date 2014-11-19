BRIEF-East west banking clarifies on news article entitled “EastWest Bank raises p2.7b”
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Negative interest rates would move Sweden's central bank into unknown territory, but wouldn't be a big problem for markets, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.
"We know that we can cut rates further, but we don't know what happens then," Floden said. "We don't think it should be a big problem (for markets)."
He said negative rates were "quite untried" but nevertheless were a measure that conceivably could be taken.
"We are not excluding cutting rates below zero, but we haven't said it would be an obvious next step or a step further ahead," he said.
He also said that the Swedish crown was not "obviously unfairly valued."
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.