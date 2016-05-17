UPPSALA May 17 Inflation and inflation expectations are rising but a sharp strengthening of the crown could impact the trend, central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Tuesday.

"We have an upward trend in inflation and an upward trend in inflation expectations," Ohlsson told reporters. "Should the crown strengthen too much, that could threaten the upturn in inflation."

