BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
UPPSALA May 17 Inflation and inflation expectations are rising but a sharp strengthening of the crown could impact the trend, central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Tuesday.
"We have an upward trend in inflation and an upward trend in inflation expectations," Ohlsson told reporters. "Should the crown strengthen too much, that could threaten the upturn in inflation."
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago