STOCKHOLM, April 7 Swedish central bank's
ultra-loose monetary policy has been positive for the Swedish
economy, central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on
Friday.
"Without the expansionary monetary policy, growth and
employment would have been lower and unemployment would have
been higher," Ohlsson said in a speech.
He also said that overall resource utilisation in the
Swedish economy has now passed normal levels and can be expected
to rise even higher in the coming years.
At its latest policy meeting in February, the Riksbank held
rates unchanged at -0.50 percent and retained its view that more
cuts could come.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)