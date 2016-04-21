BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM, April 21 Sweden's central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.50 percent as expected on Thursday and said it would expand its asset purchase programme.
"The Executive Board has decided to purchase government bonds for a further SEK 45 billion during the second half of 2016," the central bank said in a statement.
"This will reduce the risk of the krona appreciating faster than in the forecast and of a break in the upturn in inflation."
With the economy motoring along strongly - growth reached 4.1 percent last year - and inflation topping the central bank's expectations for three months in a row, many analysts believe the central bank is drawing close to the end of its easing cycle.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet and Niklas Pollard)
* Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today
* Boston Properties Inc - CEO Owen D. Thomas's total compensation in 2016 was $10.00 million versus $8.8 million - sec filing
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: