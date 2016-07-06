STOCKHOLM, July 6 Sweden's central bank left its
benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent on Wednesday and
said rate hikes would probably come later than previously
expected following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"There is considerable uncertainty over economic
developments abroad and this has increased as a consequence of
the result of the British referendum on the EU," the central
bank said in a statement.
The Riksbank lowered the repo rate path saying it now
expected to start tightening policy in the second half of 2017,
later than its previous forecast of mid-2017.
All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected unchanged
rates.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)