BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Sweden should ease national rules that see its lenders facing additional capital requirements on top of international minimum levels when new Basel III regulations are introduced, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Tuesday.
"It is reasonable, we think, that we review and that we move toward a reduction," af Jochnick told reporters.
She said capital requirements for Sweden's biggest lenders could increase by up to 300 billion Swedish crowns ($34.03 billion) under certain scenarios possible under Basel III which would limit banks' ability to use internal models to assess risk-weighted assets. ($1 = 8.8164 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.