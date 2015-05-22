STOCKHOLM May 22 Sweden's central bank remains
ready to act between scheduled rate-setting meetings if more
expansionary policy is needed to push up inflation, Deputy
Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.
"If we reach the conclusion that we need to add more
monetary policy stimulus, we have said that we are ready to do
that at any time, and also between (scheduled) meetings," she
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April
from a year earlier.
Skingsley said that the April outcome had been "on the weak
side" and the central bank needed to look at whether that was a
temporary or more lasting situation.
The central bank is scheduled to announce its next decision
on rates on July 2.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)