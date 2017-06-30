UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
STOCKHOLM, June 30 Sweden's central bank should wait with tweaking its inflation target until a parliament committee has finished its overview of Riksbank policy rules in around two years, the financial watchdog said on Friday.
In May, the central bank proposed changing the inflation targeting regime to look at underlying rather than headline price rises and introduce a "variation band" around its 2 percent goal.
In a formal response to the central bank's proposal, the Financial Supervisory Authority said it could create volatility in interest rates and interest rate expectations if the Riksbank changes its target now and that were to be followed in a couple of years by another change mandated by parliament.
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.