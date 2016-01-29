BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Sweden could look at adopting a measure for the inflation target that is comparable with the rest of Europe, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Friday.
"I think that there may be reason to evaluate several possible measures, for example the internationally-comparable measure HICP," af Jochnick said in the text of a speech published by the Riksbank.
An independent assessment of Riksbank policy recommended a shift to CPIF - inflation stripping out the effect of interest rate changes - from the current measure used for the Riksbank's 2 percent target of headline consumer prices. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Simon Johnson)
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)