STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Sweden's central bank is prepared to take further measures to fight low inflation even though rates are at zero, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.
"We have the readiness to use other tools," Floden said.
Floden would not say which measures the central bank would prefer if inflation continued to undershoot its expectations.
Swedish central bankers have said they have the same tools available to fight low inflation as other central banks. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
