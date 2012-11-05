* Swedish c.bank majority worried by household debt

* Borrowing levels form clear part of rate setting debate

* Market expects rate cut in December from 1.25 pct

* Future moves dependent on stable debt levels-analyst

By Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 A majority of Swedish rate-setters now firmly believe that high household debt levels must be considered when setting policy, a central bank source said, a shift that could cap rate cuts if debt starts growing.

Sweden's economy is slowing as the turmoil in the neighbouring euro zone hits the exports of its leading firms, prompting markets to bet that the Riksbank will soon loosen monetary policy to underpin growth.

However, Swedes have among the highest borrowing levels in Europe and though worries of a housing bubble have subsided and borrowing growth rates have fallen, credit expansion is still strong. This seems to have put some policymakers off cutting rates.

The four most hawkish members of the six member executive board now think it is time to remove doubts that high levels of consumer debt and debt sustainability are factors in setting interest rates.

"It is only now that the majority (of the board) is clear that it puts an explicit emphasis on indebtedness and that it affects the assessment of the balance of inflation and resource utilization," the source told Reuters.

The move, which has been brewing for some time, comes after criticism of board members for being unclear about whether they have other targets than the official one of an inflation goal of 2 percent over a 2-year horizon.

The source noted a hardening in the stance on household debt had been seen in late October in Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves' newspaper opinion piece, which surprised markets as it came just a week before a rate-setting meeting that had been seen as being in the balance.

The source also mentioned a speech by Deputy Governor Per Jansson, where he said household debt had to be taken into account, even if it was difficult exactly to quantify the impact of monetary policy measures on such borrowings.

The central bank's statement on Oct. 25 after the last rate-setting meeting also had a rare specific mention of household debt.

"The low repo-rate path is expected to go hand in hand with households' debt ratios not rising, but instead remaining at the current level," said the statement, released after the central bank kept its key policy rate on hold at 1.25 percent.

Danske Markets analyst Michael Grahn said he read the developments as meaning the bank wanted to see stable or lower levels of household debt as a share of disposable income.

"If the debt ratio turns clearly downwards, then one has to understand that they must have a degree of freedom to cut rates," he said. "If it were to rise, it would be a block on the possibility to reduce the interest rate in the future."

In the last few years, the question about whether household lending should be taken into account when setting rates has been hotly debated within the board.

The more hawkish majority - currently Ingves, Jansson as well as Barbro Wickman-Parak and Kerstin af Jochnick - has referred to household debt occasionally as a reason to keep rates higher.

The most dovish member of the board, Deputy Governor Lars Svensson, has argued the repo rate is the wrong tool if debt is to be kept down.

Household debt is also at the level of 170 percent of disposable income, which the central bank majority sees as elevated. In 2000, the ratio was a little above 100 percent.

Though the rate of credit growth has slowed from double digits to 4.5 percent in September, that is still much higher than in the euro zone. (Editing by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Toby Chopra)