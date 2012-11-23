FRANKFURT Nov 23 Regulators and policymakers should discuss in more detail a cap on balance sheets on top of higher capital buffers and liquidity ratios to make banks more stable, the governor of the Swedish central bank, Stefan Ingves, said on Friday.

Ingves is also the chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a global forum of central bank and banking supervisors which wrote the Basel III rules on bank capital that are being phased in from January.

Basel III, which has been criticised by British and U.S. supervisors for being too unwieldy to work, is the world's regulatory response to the financial crisis, forcing banks to triple the amount of basic capital they hold, in a bid to avoid future taxpayer bailouts.

Ingves said using a leverage ratio to curb banks' ability to over-stretch balance sheets needed to be discussed in more detail.

"We need to get back to a conversation about the details of a leverage ratio as an ultimate backstop," Ingves told an audience at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress.

A leverage ratio is a simple measure of a bank's assets to capital and is regarded as a blunt tool that caps the assets a bank can hold. If a leverage ratio were set at 3 percent, for example, it would mean a bank could leverage up to 33 times its equity. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)