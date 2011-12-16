STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Private equity groups Nordic Capital and CVC are to lead the formation of a new leading Swedish chocolate and candy company by joining their LEAF company with well-known name Cloetta, the companies said on Friday.

The deal will create a company with sales of 5.7 billion Swedish crowns with brands in the Nordic states, Italy and the Netherlands, the companies said in a statement.

The transaction values LEAF at 6.8 billion Swedish crowns on a cash and debt-free basis and will be financed by a fully under-written rights issue, an issue in kind to LEAF's shareholders, the companies added.

Cloetta top shareholder Malfors Promotor will hold 22.0 percent of the share capital and 39.9 per cent of the votes in the combined company, CVC will hold 33.0 percent of the share capital and 25.4 percent of the votes while Nordic Capital will hold 24.6 percent of the shares and 18.9 percent of the votes. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)