STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Private equity groups
Nordic Capital and CVC are to lead the formation of a new
leading Swedish chocolate and candy company by joining their
LEAF company with well-known name Cloetta, the
companies said on Friday.
The deal will create a company with sales of 5.7 billion
Swedish crowns with brands in the Nordic states, Italy and the
Netherlands, the companies said in a statement.
The transaction values LEAF at 6.8 billion Swedish crowns on
a cash and debt-free basis and will be financed by a fully
under-written rights issue, an issue in kind to LEAF's
shareholders, the companies added.
Cloetta top shareholder Malfors Promotor will hold 22.0
percent of the share capital and 39.9 per cent of the votes in
the combined company, CVC will hold 33.0 percent of the share
capital and 25.4 percent of the votes while Nordic Capital will
hold 24.6 percent of the shares and 18.9 percent of the votes.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)